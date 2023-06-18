Iraqi forces apprehend 'Governor of Tal Afar' in Coordinated Operation

Shafaq News / Iraqi Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency, in a statement released on Sunday, announced the arrest of the self-proclaimed "Governor of Tal Afar."

According to a statement from the Security Media Cell, the intelligence agency's units, with precise intelligence information and the cooperation of citizens, managed to apprehend the individual known as the "Governor of Tal Afar" in a security operation conducted within the province of Baghdad.

The documents, as indicated in the statement, reveal that the suspect held multiple terrorist positions within the Nineveh province during the liberation battles. Furthermore, the individual served as a self-proclaimed security chief, continuing to engage in his terrorist activities by overseeing sleeper cells in the northern belt of Baghdad.

Emphasizing the severity of the charges, the statement highlights that the wanted suspect will be referred, in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, to the competent investigative authorities.