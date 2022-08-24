Report

Iraqi forces and Peshmerga protect the borders with full coordination

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-24T20:46:11+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Joint Operations Command said on Wednesday that the Iraqi and the Peshmerga forces cooperate and coordinate to protect the borders.

The spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahsin al-Khafaji, told Shafaq News Agency, "During the recent visit of the Minister of Interior to the borders with Syria, accompanied by the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations and Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga forces, it was confirmed that these areas under the control of our federal forces. It is also protected by the border guards and the Iraqi army.

Al-Khafaji pointed out that the Iraqi ad the Kurdish forces swept all the sites from Jilbarat to Faysh Khabur, all the way to the Iraqi-Syrian-Turkish triangle.

Concerning pursuing ISIS elements, Al-Khafaji said, "Based on intelligence, the Special Forces and the Seventh Division of Al-Jazeera Operations carried out an airdrop operation in Wadi Al-Qadhf and the southwest of Rutba, where ISIS have hostels.

ISIS strongholds were destroyed, and some terrorists were killed. He added.

