Iraqi forces, PMF carry out an operation against terrorists in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A joint force of the Iraqi security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched a military operation in Saladin Governorate.

PMF said in a statement that the Saladin Operations Command and the security forces carried out a security operation this morning, including “combing” the Al-Baiji and Al-Hawi areas near the Tigris River, east of Baiji District, to prevent the terrorists from infiltrating the sites.

It is worth noting that the security cooperation between the Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces against ISIS led to the killing and the arrest of many members in different governorates.