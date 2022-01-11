Iraqi force captures a wanted person in a security operation inside the Iranian territory

Shafaq News/ A force from the Counter Narcotics Agency managed to capture a wanted person in a security operation inside the Iranian territory, a source revealed on Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security operation was carried out with the Iranian city of Abadan in cooperation with the Iranian authorities.

"The arrestee was the mastermind of the prisonbreak in the middle of last year from al-Hilal sub-district's detention center in al-Muthanna," the source said.

"All of the twenty-two inmates who escaped were recaptured," he said.

Prison breaks have become very frequent in Iraq over the past few years amid deteriorating security conditions.

In May 2021, twenty-two inmates escaped a facility that detains drug traffickers and terrorists in al-Hilal sub-district, al-Muthanna.