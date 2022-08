Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, has reportedly submitted his resignation letter to caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during the government meeting held today, Tuesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Kadhimi approved Allawi's resignation and assigned the Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, to the duties of the Finance Minister.

The motives of the resignation remain unclear until the moment, the source said.