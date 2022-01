Shafaq News/ Six members of the terrorist organization of ISIS were killed in an attack waged bg the Iraqi fighter jets in Diyala earlier today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi F-16 bombed sites of the terrorist group in al-Udhaim basin, 70 kilometers to the northeast of Baqubah, Diyala's capital city.

"The attack, launched in accordance with intel provided by the military intelligence agency, resulted in killing six terrorists," the source said.