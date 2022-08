Shafaq News/ Iraqi warplanes bombed sites of the Islamic State group in Hemrin mountains on the outskirts of Saladin, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Saturday.

SMC said that the federal intelligence agency and the Joint Operations Command's (JOC) "target unit" provided the Iraqi warplanes with intelligence information on the location of a group of ISIS commanders in Mount Hemrin.

"The names and ranks of the killed criminals will be announced soon," SMC said.