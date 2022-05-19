Report

Iraqi fighter jets bomb ISIS sites in Saladin

Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-19T12:18:41+0000
Iraqi fighter jets bomb ISIS sites in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraq's airforce struck sites of the Islamic State (ISIS) group in the north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosions heard in al-Tarmiyah resulted from the airstrikes executed by the Iraqi fighter jets against ISIS sites in the district.

A joint force from the 51st Brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) and the Iraqi army carried out a large-scale security operation near Mount Makhoul in Saladin.

