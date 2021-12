Shafaq News/ The Iraqi airforces bombed sites of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Saladin, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported earlier today, Saturday.

SMC said that the Iraqi F-16 aircrafts carried out seven airstrikes on five ISIS hideouts preceded by a ground patrol of the Counter-Terrorism-Services in Mutaybeja in the east of the governorate.

The statement said that the operation is still underway.