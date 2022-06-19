Report

Iraqi federal intelligence agency kills the ISIS Wali of al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-19T20:34:03+0000
Iraqi federal intelligence agency kills the ISIS Wali of al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ A senior commander of the Jihadist "ISIS" group died in a joint security operation in the al-Anbar, the federal intelligence agency said in a press release on Sunday.

The agency said that the federal intelligence agency set up an ambush on a vehicle carrying the so-called Wali of al-Anbar "Abu Mansour" and three of his companions in the desert of al-Anbar.

The press release said that the terrorists were located in cooperation with the targeted operations center of the Joint Operations Command.

"The dead terrorist is responsible for killing the civilians on the international road in al-Rutba district. He served in several positions and commuted between Iraq and Syria," the agency said.

