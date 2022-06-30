Iraqi federal intelligence agency captures 13 terrorists, seizes rockets and explosives

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Intelligence Agency on Thursday captured thirteen terrorists and seized rockets and explosive devices in separate security operations in Baghdad, Kirkuk, Diyala, and Wasit.

According to an official statement, the federal intelligence agency managed to apprehend a total of 13 persons wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism in separate preemptive operations in Kirkuk and Baghdad.

"One of the arrestees was in charge of forced evacuation of civilians. The other arrestees served in the Wilayats of the South and Kirkuk," the statement said, "an arrestee was a part of the Kata'ib Saladin group."

"The intelligence agency operatives arrested a person wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism in a security operation in al-Debs district. He transferred arms and logistics to the terrorist groups and hid international terrorists in his residence. Three of his siblings are also affiliated with ISIS."

In the same context, the intelligence body carried out two security operations: the first near the borders of Diyala and Wasit and the second in the village of Greater Hemyara in Kirkuk.

During both operations, twelve rockets and a large amount of explosives were seized in addition to other logistics and equipment.