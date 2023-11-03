Iraqi factions target israeli-occupied city of Eilat

Shaafq News / The armed Iraqi factions announced on Friday that they targeted the city of Eilat in Israel in response to the attacks carried out by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.
A statement attributed to "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" mentioned, "In support of our people in Gaza and in response to the massacres committed by the occupying entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and elderly, the fighters of Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a location this morning in the occupied city of Eilat."
Shiite armed factions allied with Iran escalated their attacks on military bases belonging to the international coalition forces led by the United States in Syria and Iraq after the events of October 7th in Palestine.