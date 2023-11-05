Iraqi factions target US base in al-Hasakah, Syria

Iraqi factions target US base in al-Hasakah, Syria
2023-11-05T13:26:54+00:00

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Sunday targeting a US base west of the Syrian city of Al-Hasakah with drones.

In a statement, the group confirmed that their members targeted the "Tel Baidar" US base west of Al-Hasakah with unmanned aerial vehicles, and it was directly hit.

Yesterday, the security official of Hezbollah Brigades, Abu Ali Al-Askari, threatened that the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Iraq "will be met with unprecedented escalation" and indicated that the brigades would close the US embassy in a "non-peaceful manner."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in the Iraqi capital Baghdad today, Sunday.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon