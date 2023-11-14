Iraqi factions target US Base in Syria

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, comprising armed Shiite factions, declared in a statement on Tuesday the targeting of a US base in the "Green Village" deep within Syrian territory using a drone that directly hit its target.

In a separate statement attributed to the armed factions, they disclosed, for the first time, the deployment of a short-range "Sarim" smart missile against Israel.

The Shiite armed factions, loyal to Iran, have escalated their attacks on military bases of the US-led international coalition against ISIS in Syria and Iraq following the events of October 7th in Palestine.

