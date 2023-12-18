Iraqi election monitors report incidents during voting; officials emphasize smooth process

Shafaq News/ The "Alliance of National Networks and Organizations to Monitor Provincial and District Council Elections" in Iraq reported 281 incidents during the general voting process in local elections before midday.

The Alliance's observers submitted 660 reports on incidents, with 641 electoral stations adhering to the scheduled opening time of 0700 AM (local time).

The reported incidents included:

• Difficulties for 82 voters reaching polling stations.

• 86 cases of electoral propaganda violations.

• 12 incidents of security forces hindering observers' entry.

• 30 instances of voting station team delays.

• 18 cases of material shortages or equipment malfunctions.

• 32 instances of improper surveillance camera installation.

Despite these reports, all official statements confirmed that the Iraqi elections proceed smoothly, with no significant security breaches.

"To date, we have not recorded any observations or security breaches in all Iraqi provinces," Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari said at a press conference on Monday.

The head of the Supreme Security Committee for Election Security, Lieutenant General Qais al-Mohammadawi, echoed al-Shammari's remarks and assured that there had been no major security incidents.