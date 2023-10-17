Iraqi efforts intensify for humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, affirmed that Iraq's diplomatic endeavors are being conducted at a "high level" to deliver humanitarian assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement released by the ministry on Tuesday, it was revealed that Hussein met with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, on Monday. The meeting focused on the developments in Palestinian territories.

The minister emphasized the importance of Arab and Islamic unity and the urgent need to halt the escalation and collaborate to stop the continuous violations perpetrated by the occupation authorities against the Palestinian people.

He added that these violations have been the primary cause of the tense situation in the Palestinian territories, urging Arab countries to play a decisive role in implementing international resolutions that affirm the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Minister Hussein reiterated Iraq's position regarding the ongoing events in Palestine, stating that Iraqi diplomatic efforts are being conducted at a high level. The objective is to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, preventing any displacement that might affect the Palestinian people. Such displacement, he emphasized, would have dire consequences.