Iraqi deputy Speaker of Parliament arrives in New York in an official visit

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah Ahmed, arrived on Wednesday in the United States.

The visit comes upon an invitation to the Iraqi Parliament by Duarte Pacheco, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Abdullah Shahid, President of 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly to participate in the parliamentary hearing entitled "Building political support and comprehensive responses to sustainable recovery.”

The session will be held at the UN headquarters on February 17-18, 2022.

"The parliamentary hearing will be a joint initiative of the Parliamentary Union and the President of the General Assembly' office to promote the global dialogue of the United Nations and the world on sustainable development and precautionary measures in the face of the challenges of the Corona pandemic," the deputy speaker said.

"The level of attendance will be limited to the heads of parliaments and their deputies," Abdullah said, adding that "the participating delegations will apply all preventive measures due to Covid-19."