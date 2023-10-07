Iraqi demonstrators in Baghdad celebrate Palestinian operations against Israel

Shafaq News/ Dozens gathered in the heart of Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, on Saturday evening to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and show their support for the "Operation al-Aqsa Flood", a surprise military offensive against the Israeli army.

According to a correspondent for Shafaq News Agency, the celebrants, mostly supporters of Iraqi armed factions, congregated in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad to reaffirm their backing for the Palestinian armed factions that initiated the military operation and to denounce Israeli presence.

Our correspondent noted that the attendees celebrated the achievements of the operation thus far, which has seen over 200 Israeli soldiers killed and hundreds wounded, in addition to the capture of several Israeli soldiers and officers.

Earlier today, the Palestinian "Hamas" movement announced the launch of a military operation named "Operation al-Aqsa Flood." This operation involved the firing of thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, accompanied by the infiltration of nearly a thousand Palestinian fighters into Israeli settlements.

In response, al-Qassam Brigades the armed wing of Hamas, called on armed groups in Lebanon to "join the fight against Israel."

The Israeli army declared a "state of readiness for war" following the rocket launches and the infiltration of Palestinian fighters from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military instructed the residents of Gaza to remain in their homes as tensions continue to escalate in the region.