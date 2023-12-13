Iraqi delegation withdraws from UN session while Israeli rep delivers speech

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission announced its withdrawal from the United Nations Convention Against Corruption conference hall on Wednesday during the speech of an Israeli representative, citing directives from the Prime Minister and expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the delegation participating in the tenth session of the UN Convention Against Corruption in Atlanta, USA, clarified their withdrawal during the delivery of the Israeli representative's speech at the conference.

Judge Haider Hanoun, head of the Federal Integrity Commission and Iraq's representative at the convention, left the conference hall while the Israeli representative delivered his speech, clarifying that this action was in accordance with directives from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Additionally, the statement indicated that during his speech at the conference the previous day, Hanoun had urged for an immediate cessation of the war on Gaza and the swift delivery of humanitarian aid, emphasizing the accountability of perpetrators of genocide and war crimes in accordance with international justice standards.