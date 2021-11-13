Iraqi delegation to visit Germany to discuss the issue of Iraqis at the Belarusian border

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi delegation, which will visit Germany within days, will discuss with the European Union officials the crisis of the Iraqis at the Belarus borders.

Undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Displacement and Migration, Karim Al-Nouri told Shafaq News Agency that he would head a government delegation to follow up the problems of Iraqis stranded at the borders between Belarus and Lithuania.

Al-Nouri added that the delegation would look for solutions with European Union for those families seeking asylum and would visit the temporary refugee to provide free tickets for those wishing to return voluntarily to Iraq.

The Iraqi Official pointed out, "The Ministry has made great efforts to overcome the difficulties of these families, especially those who expressed their desire to return and those who lost their passports."

It is noteworthy that hundreds of families stranded at the Belarus-Lithuania borders face difficulties arriving at their destination in the European Union after the official authorities in Belarus prevented them from crossing the border.