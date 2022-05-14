Iraqi delegation to head to UAE to offer solace on bin Zayed's passing 

Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from Baghdad will be heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to offer condolences on the death of President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away yesterday, Friday, at 73.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that President Barham Salih will be leading the delegation.

"Another head of the state might be in the delegation too," the source said in reference to Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi or Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

In a statement it issued earlier today, Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condoled the death of bin Zayed "who is known for his wisdom and bestowals for his country, the Arab and Islamic nations."

The Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates has elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Saturday.

It makes 61-year-old Sheikh Mohamed the third President of the UAE.

Dubai Ruler and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared his congratulations, according to a WAM report.

The Council reportedly held a meeting on Saturday at al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting was attended by the heads of all seven emirates: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, according to a WAM report.