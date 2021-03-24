Iraqi delegation in Amman in preparation for the Tripartite Summit

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministerial delegation that arrived in Amman this morning conducted serial meetings in preparation for the Tripartite summit scheduled to take place in Baghdad.

The General Secretariat of the Jordanian Council of Ministers said in a press release today, Wednesday, "the Jordanian Prime Minister, Bisher al-Khasawneh, received the Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian coordination delegation, in the presence of the Jordanian Ministerial delegation. The two parties discussed the preparations for the Tripartite summit that will take place between the leaders of Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt later in Baghdad."

" The meeting reviewed the major topics to be discussed in the forthcoming summit," it added.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said yesterday, Tuesday, that the Tripartite summit will take place in Baghdad in the presence of the Jordanian King Abdallah and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.