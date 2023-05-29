Iraqi delegation heads to Tehran for border security talks

2023-05-29T06:04:46.000000Z

Shafaq News / An Iraqi security delegation embarked on a visit to the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Monday to discuss measures to ensure border security between the two nations.

In a statement issued by the Office of National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji, the latter said, "Under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I have traveled to Tehran at the helm of a security delegation to discuss border security measures between Iraq and Iran."

