Iraqi delegation discusses with Saudi officials several issues of mutual interest
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-24T17:05:34+0000
Shafaq News / A joint Iraqi government security delegation, headed by the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir, discussed during a meeting with Saudi officials in Riyadh, several issues of mutual interests.
Earlier in the day, a joint government security delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia.
According to a statement by the Security Media Cell, the Saudi border guard commander and senior security leaders and officers received the Iraqi delegation, commending "the depth of the brotherly relations between the two countries."
The two sides held, according to the statement, "a joint meeting, during which they discussed several common security issues related to border and port security, and ways to enhance cooperation and coordination to maintain security and develop trade activities between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
The two parties stressed the importance of the Arar border crossing in enhancing economic cooperation and activating the movement of trade between the two countries.