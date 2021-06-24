Iraqi delegation discusses with Saudi officials several issues of mutual interest

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-24T17:05:34+0000

Shafaq News / A joint Iraqi government security delegation, headed by the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir, discussed during a meeting with Saudi officials in Riyadh, several issues of mutual interests. Earlier in the day, a joint government security delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia. According to a statement by the Security Media Cell, the Saudi border guard commander and senior security leaders and officers received the Iraqi delegation, commending "the depth of the brotherly relations between the two countries." The two sides held, according to the statement, "a joint meeting, during which they discussed several common security issues related to border and port security, and ways to enhance cooperation and coordination to maintain security and develop trade activities between Iraq and Saudi Arabia. The two parties stressed the importance of the Arar border crossing in enhancing economic cooperation and activating the movement of trade between the two countries.

related

Do UK and Saudi Arabia involved in Soleimani ’assassination?

Date: 2020-12-28 10:15:54

Iraq proposes to abolish entry visa fees with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2020-07-24 12:28:35

Iraq welcomes the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Date: 2021-01-08 09:00:23

Al-Fatah: whoever refuses relations with KSA has agendas offending Iraq

Date: 2020-07-26 14:35:54

Al-Sadr welcomes the revival of the relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Date: 2021-01-08 11:30:46

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 10:27:56

Iraqi Committee demands summoning the Saudi and Jordanian ambassadors in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-14 15:05:04

Saudi Arabia looks forward to Al-Kadhimi's upcoming visit to the Kingdom

Date: 2020-08-27 14:07:14