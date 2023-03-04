Iraqi customs takes measures to ban alcohol imports.. former MP points fingers at "Iran-loyal drug smugglers"

Shafaq News/ Iraq's customs service on Saturday issued a directive that bans importing alcoholic beverages in accordance with a controversial government decree issued last week.

The decision to prohibit alcohol production, importation, and consumption in Iraq has sparked controversy in the Muslim-majority country, with many arguing that the move goes against Iraq's pluralism.

Approved by the Iraqi parliament in 2016, the law was only published in the country's official gazette on February 22, making it effective.

Distasted former lawmaker Mithal al-Allousi said the decree violates the Iraqi constitution that safeguards personal freedom in a religiously-diverse country.

"Parties loyal to Iran seek to establish an Islamic State via implementing such decrees," he told Shafaq News Agency, "extremist ideology cannot be imposed upon Iraqis."

"The decree might be passed to prop up the narcotics trade in the country. It serves no one but drug dealers who smuggle their stuff into the country and sell it to the people," he said, "most of them are known to be Iran-loyal. It is a well-established fact."

Article 14 of the old-new law stipulates a ban on the import, production, or sale of alcoholic beverages of all kinds in Iraq. The article’s second paragraph says those who violate the law can face fines between 10 and 25 million Iraqi Dinars, roughly between $6,800 and $17,100, according to the official market rate.

The move has caused a debate, as some have said it does not take into consideration the non-Muslim minority in the country who can consume alcohol.

The number of Christians and other non-Muslim minorities has dwindled in Iraq over the decades due to conflict and instability, persecution by the Islamic State group, and economic crises.

Unofficial numbers in the Middle Eastern country of 43.5 million puts Muslim Shias and Sunnis at over 95 percent. The rest are Christians, Yazidis, Zoroastrians, Bahai’s and others.