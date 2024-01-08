Iraqi court rules to change results in Diyala's provincial election

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Electoral Court has ruled to change two seats in the Diyala Provincial Council following a challenge filed by a candidate over the distribution of quotas.

According to a copy of the ruling obtained by the Shafaq News Agency, the court ruled to award the fourth quota seat for al-Asas Alliance, led by acting Parliament Speaker Muhsin al-Mandlawi, to the winner, Daria Fakhr al-Din Rashid, instead of the winning candidate on the list, Sabah al-Tamimi.

The court also ruled to cancel the quota seat in the Istiqbal Diyala list, which was awarded to the winner, Maisa al-Daoudi, and to promote the winning candidate, Salem Abbas Abdullah, in her place.

The court ordered the Independent High Electoral Commission to implement the ruling.

The ruling comes after a challenge filed by the candidate, Salem Abbas Abdullah, over the distribution of quotas, which he alleged violated the legal mechanisms and counted women's quotas between lists.