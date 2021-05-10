Report

Iraqi confiscates $36.8 thousand in counterfeit banknotes, SMC says

Date: 2021-05-10T11:40:52+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended a currency counterfeiter in possession of more than 36 thousand dollars in fake banknotes. 

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a statement today, Monday, the Intelligence formations in the Brigade 27 of Baghdad Operations Command in al-Mansour, Baghdad.

"$36,800 in fake $100 banknotes were seized, and they were handed along with the arrestee to the competent authorities."

"The operation comes to protect the national economy and fighting economic crime in the country," the statement said.

