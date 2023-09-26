Iraqi committee probes dollar grants amidst corruption suspicions

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliamentary Integrity Committee announced on Tuesday the initiation of an investigation into the allocation of dollar grants to travelers due to mounting suspicions of corruption.

Ahmed Al-Rubai, a member of the committee, shared his concerns with Shafaq News Agency, stating, "The electronic platform for doling out dollars to travelers has evolved into a breeding ground for corruption, be it in a direct or indirect fashion." He went on to emphasize the multifaceted collusion involving various parties, beginning with the Central Bank, as money transfers stem from this financial institution. This unholy alliance extends to tourism companies, responsible for processing passports and travel documentation, reserving airline tickets, or securing travel visas. Currency exchange entities also feature prominently, dispensing dollars to individuals who have no intention of traveling.

Al-Rubai further disclosed, "We have received numerous complaints from citizens who possess travel tickets and visas but have yet to set foot on foreign soil. As a result, manipulation has transpired, with funds being withdrawn from the travelers' platform using the documents of these individuals."

Al-Rubai continued, "The Iraqi Parliamentary Integrity Committee has dispatched formal correspondences to the Central Bank and the Integrity Commission, urging transparent and high-level investigations. This matter poses a significant threat to citizens who have their funds withdrawn under their names, and the taxes imposed on these individuals could potentially amount to billions of dinars."

The government-run Rafidain Bank announced today, Tuesday, its decision to suspend the sale of dollars to travelers at select branches in Baghdad. This decision stems from the failure of the Central Bank of Iraq to bolster its allocation of the American currency.