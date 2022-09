Shafaq News/ The Iraqi security forces killed an ISIS member south of Baquba, Diyala governorate center.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a security detachment from the Commandos Brigade of Diyala Operations carried out an ambush that resulted in the death of one terrorist south of Buhriz district, 8 km south of Baquba.

It is worth noting that ISIS members are heavily hidden in the areas south of Buhriz due to their rugged nature and security vacuums.