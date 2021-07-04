Iraqi clan threatens to close the French consulate in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi clan threatened today to close the French consulate Nasiriyah, the center of Dhi Qar governorate.

The Sheikh of the al-Husseinat clan, Caesar Al-Ajil Al-Husseinawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The French Consul, Adel Al-Kanzawi, is playing the role of the occupying forces by dismantling the clan cohesion in the governorate."

He added, "the consul claimed that al-Husseinat clan has no origin, and that it is nothing more than a gathering," noting that al-Kanzawi "had interfered in an issue that does not concern him at all."

Al-Husseinawi pointed out that his tribe members are still in an ongoing meeting to take the necessary steps, which will be implemented within the next 48 hours, including demonstrating in front of the French consulate building and closing it.

He added that the tribe will also seek to meet the French ambassador in Baghdad and convey the complaint to the French government against the consul.