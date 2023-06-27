Iraqi citizen killed in robbery in Iran

Shafaq News / an Iraqi citizen was reported killed in a robbery operation that took place in Iran, according to a security source in Maysan province.

The source, who spoke to Shafaq News agency, revealed that the victim, hailing from Maysan province, was on a medical trip to the Iranian city of Ahvaz when he fell victim to a robbery, resulting in a fatal knife stab. Furthermore, the assailants made off with his money and all personal belongings in his possession.

Elaborating on the details, the source mentioned that coordination efforts have commenced between the Iraqi and Iranian authorities, with the aim of repatriating the deceased's body back to his home country through the Sheeb border crossing.