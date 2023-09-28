Iraqi cabinet establishes committee to compensate Hamdaniya fire victims

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Cabinet convened today and announced the formation of a committee tasked with providing compensation to the families of victims affected by the devastating Hamdaniya fire incident. The committee is set to allocate 10 million Iraqi dinars for the families of the deceased and 5 million Iraqi dinars for those injured in the incident.

The newly formed committee will be chaired by Brigadier General Falah Youssef, the director of organized crime in Nineveh.

This announcement comes on the heels of a nationwide period of mourning declared by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday, lasting for a duration of three days. The solemn tribute is in memory of the victims who perished in the tragic Hamdaniya fire, which occurred in the vicinity of the Nineveh plane.

Earlier today, Iraqi security authorities reported a grim toll, with more than 200 individuals losing their lives or sustaining injuries in the devastating blaze that engulfed a wedding hall in the Hamdaniya district, located to the east of Mosul. It has been further disclosed that dozens of the injured have been transported to hospitals within the Kurdistan Region.