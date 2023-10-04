Iraqi cabinet approves draft Right to Information Law to enhance transparency and accountability
2023-10-04T12:20:46+00:00
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Cabinet approved the draft Right to Information Law on Wednesday. The Cabinet briefly stated that it would refer the draft law to the Parliament for legislation.
Earlier today, the Cabinet held its regular session under the leadership of the current Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.
It is noteworthy that the Right to Information Law is a legislation that grants citizens and residents of a country the legal right to access government-held information and documents.
This law promotes transparency and accountability in government activities by allowing individuals to request and receive information on various matters of public interest.
It aims to enhance government openness, reduce corruption, and empower citizens to make informed decisions.