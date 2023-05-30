Iraqi border outpost targeted by gunfire

Shafaq News/ An anonymous security source reported today, Tuesday, that an Iraqi border outpost along the Saudi Arabian border came under a volley of gunfire from individuals suspected to be affiliated with the ISIS organization.

The source denied "any incident or casualties resulting from this gunfire on the Iraqi border guard outpost," while highlighting that "security forces are conducting a search operation in the area to locate the source of the gunfire."