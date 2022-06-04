Iraqi border guards demolish recently-found ISIS facilities for the third consecutive day

Shafaq News/ For the third successive day, Iraq's border guards continue to demolish tunnels and safe houses discovered during a recent military campaign to pursue and hunt the remnants of ISIS terrorist groups in the country's western desert.

A border guards colonel told Shafaq News Agency that the ongoing operation aims to wipe out ISIS tunnels and safehouses near the borders with Syria.

"Most of the tunnels were found during the last operation; many of which appear to be abandoned," he continued, "we are demolishing them to halt the terrorist group from putting them back in service."

"Inside those tunnels, we found unused military equipment. We also found explosives and ammunition," he added, "the border guards continue to manhunt the remnants of ISIS groups and prevent them from infiltrating into the Iraqi territory."