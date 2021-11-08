Iraqi authorities warn of Turkey's intention to build a new dam on the Tigris River

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources warned of Turkish intentions to build a new dam on the Tigris River.

The Director-General of the General Authority for Dams and Reservoirs at the Ministry of Water Resources, Kadhim Sahar, told the official Iraqi channel, "Turkey intends to implement Al-Jazira Dam project on the Tigris River, which raises concerns more than the Ilisu Dam does, since the latter is dedicated for power generation and its water is released every now and then, while al-Jazeera dam is dedicated for irrigation."

He added, "Al-Jazira Dam poses a real danger because it will retain Iraq's small share of water if it is implemented without an agreement between Turkey and Iraq."

"The Iraqi-Turkish agreements under the bilateral memorandum of understanding are still in force, and last June, a ministerial delegation visited Ankara and achieved positive results."

He stressed that Turkey was looking for financiers to build the Al-Jazira Dam, and they assured the ministry that it would not affect Iraq's share, "We are frankly afraid because promises in politics are not always implemented."

Sahar said that discussions are ongoing between Baghdad and Ankara in order to preserve Iraq's share of water.