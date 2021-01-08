Iraqi authorities to start constructing the Makhoul dam by the end of January

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-08T15:07:21+0000

Shafaq News / A government source in Saladin announced that the Ministry of Water Resources would start constructing Makhoul Dam by the end of this month, stressing that no administrative unit will be deported unless it is necessary. The director of Al-Zawiya district, north of Saladin, Muhammad al-Jubouri, told Shafaq News agency that the Makhoul Dam extends over ​​6 km southwest of Kirkuk and 600 meters inside Saladin lands to the north. The Makhoul Dam file has produced wide social and livelihood implications. It requires the displacement of about three administrative units in Kirkuk and Saladin, amid fears of losing livelihood sources in those units that subsist on agriculture and animal husbandry as the only primary sources of livelihood. The dam's site and its boundaries extend from Al-Zawiya district, north of Baiji district, to Al-Shirqat district and large parts of Al-Abbasi Al-Zab sub-districts, southwest of Kirkuk. The dam's length is 3227 to 3600 meters, with a storage capacity of more than 3 billion cubic meters. It is considered a sovereign dam in Iraq that saves about two-thirds of the land from drought in the areas extending between Baiji, Al-Shirqat, and Al-Hawija districts in Kirkuk.

related