Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi authorities to reopen the "most corrupt department in Iraq"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-02T09:47:13+0000
Iraqi authorities to reopen the "most corrupt department in Iraq"

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Authorities will reopen the Real Estate Registration Department on the left side of the city of Mosul, the center of the Nineveh Governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Ministry of Justice agreed to reopen the department after it was closed at the beginning of this year to investigate files of fraud and forgery.

A special committee has been investigating the files for the past four months, the source said, indicating that the Integrity Commission has dismantled the largest network of manipulation and fraud of public property and land in Nineveh, including employees in the municipality and the Land Registry.

The source pointed out that the integrity commission issued more than a month ago a statement in which it described the department as "the most corrupt department in Iraq".

related

Iraqi forces end its operation in south of Mosul

Date: 2020-10-27 15:33:32
Iraqi forces end its operation in south of Mosul

Pope Francis leads the Prayers in Mosul

Date: 2021-03-07 08:41:21
Pope Francis leads the Prayers in Mosul

Director of the Sunni Endowment in Mosul discloses details about the “department’s attackers”

Date: 2020-12-13 14:38:54
Director of the Sunni Endowment in Mosul discloses details about the “department’s attackers”

Turkey to grant entry visas to Iraqis from Mosul

Date: 2020-09-10 09:45:16
Turkey to grant entry visas to Iraqis from Mosul

Truck drivers block the Mosul-Erbil road

Date: 2021-01-31 09:57:16
Truck drivers block the Mosul-Erbil road

US drone crashes south of Mosul

Date: 2021-03-23 16:46:40
US drone crashes south of Mosul

Three injured in an explosion that Targeted a power transmission tower in Mosul

Date: 2021-04-18 13:51:04
Three injured in an explosion that Targeted a power transmission tower in Mosul

Eight ISIS terrorists arrested in Mosul

Date: 2020-10-27 18:41:32
Eight ISIS terrorists arrested in Mosul