Iraqi authorities step up pre-election security in Diyala, Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities have stepped up measures in the governorates of Diyala and Saladin ahead of upcoming local elections, according to officers from various security bodies.

In Saladin, joint forces from the army, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and Rapid Response Forces have conducted a series of pre-emptive operations in areas considered to be hotbeds of Islamic State (ISIS) activity.

"We have conducted a series of operations to clear the area of any potential threats," said a security official from the 52nd Iraqi Army Brigade. "We are determined to ensure a safe and secure environment for the elections."

The operations have resulted in the destruction of several ISIS hideouts and the clearing of about 20 square kilometers of territory.

In Diyala, PMF commander Mohammed al-Tamimi said that his forces have been deployed to secure 13 districts in the governorate.

"We will be working closely with the security forces to ensure the safety of the elections," al-Tamimi said.

The Iraqi High Commission for Elections (IHEC) said there are 755,205 registered voters in Saladin. The commission has dedicated 341 and 44 voting stations for the special and public polls, respectively.

In the context of the Iraqi elections, special voting refers to the first phase of the elections, which takes place a few days before the general election. This phase is reserved for members of the Iraqi security forces, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and prisoners. The purpose of the special voting is to ensure that these groups have the opportunity to vote because they would not be able to take part in the general election.