Iraqi authorities renew Serco's contract

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Air Navigation Company mortgaged the country's airspace to the British company Serco.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers had decided, in its session held in Nineveh, on August 2021, that the Director-General of the General Company for Air Navigation Services signed the contract with the Serco company for air traffic control, for a maximum of one year.

In August 2021, the Minister of Transport, Nasser Hussein Bandar, formed a committee to renew the contract with the British company, to monitor air traffic and navigation in Iraq for one year, based on the decision of the Council of Ministers.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency, "The company changed three general managers within only three months, to sign this contract," noting, "the fourth director signed the contract without even referring to the members of the board of directors."

"Most of the air traffic controllers and employees reject this company, because it causes great harm in terms of the salaries and allowances of its employees."

The source noted that the salary of an employee in Serco ranges between 70 to 80 million dinars, and it may reach 100 million, pointing that the employees that the British company will bring are between 15 to 20 employees.

