Iraqi authorities remove 142 Containers of "very dangerous" materials

Shafaq News / The crossings Authority announced removing 142 containers of "very dangerous" materials in the past 24 hours.

The authority's media department said that under the direction of Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, eight containers were evacuated from the central and southern ports of Umm Qasr for containing extremely dangerous materials belonging to the Ministry of Oil.

The statement pointed out that the total number of removed containers (of "very dangerous materials") from Umm Qasr border crossings reached 142.