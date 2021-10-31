Iraqi authorities release an ATC after five days in custody 

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have released an Air Traffic Controller (ATC) who was apprehended last week for participating in a strike organized by the Ministry of Transportation ATCs against signing an agreement with the British "Serco" Group.

On Wednesday, October 27, a special force arrested Thamer al-Saffar, an ATC who serves in the State Aviation Company, a source revealed.

"An asault complaint has been filed against al-Thammar," the source said, "arrest warrants have been issued against others."

On October 20, the ATCs of the Civil Aviation Authority started a strike after the director Muayad Hasan Yasin's decision to sign a contract with the British company. The Counter-Terrorism agency intervened back then to release Hasan, who was locked inside the Baghdad Airport by the protestors.