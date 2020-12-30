Iraqi authorities name the main street to Baghdad Airport "Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis"

Shafaq News / Several photos showed the new name of the main street leading to Baghdad International Airport, "Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis," which was chosen on the occasion of the first anniversary of his assassination.

Shafaq News Agency's lens documented some footage of a group of workers building the base for a monument commemorating the Al-Muhandis in the same street.

Jamal Jaafar Muhammad Ali Al Ibrahim, known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was born in 1954 in Basra. He is an Iraqi politician and military and one of the leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi.

In 1973 he entered the University of Technology, Department of Civil Engineering and obtained a bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1977.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani, and some of their companions were killed in a US airstrike that targeted them as they left Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

The assassination prompted the Iraqi parliament to vote in favor of a resolution obliging the government to remove foreign forces from the country.