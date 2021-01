Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Defense mourned Lieutenant Colonel Haidar Adel Muhammad Al-Arkwazi, commander of the second regiment in the 73rd Infantry Brigade, the 15th Infantry Division.

The ministry said in a statement that Al-Arkwazi was killed while performing his duty with two other soldiers, in an explosion while inspecting Al-Sharaya' area, north of Tal Afar."

The source told Shafaq News Agency that at least four Iraqi soldiers were killed in the explosion.