Iraqi authorities investigate security breaches recorded during the special voting today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-08T20:47:08+0000
Shafaq News/ The head of the Supreme Security Committee for Elections, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, announced that no security breaches were recorded during the special voting process today.
Al-Shammari said in a press conference that there are violations that are currently being investigated, noting that tomorrow will be a day of electoral silence, and called on the political forces to respect it.
Al-Shammari pointed out that determining the percentage of participation in the special voting day is the Commission's responsibility, adding that the transfer of the memory card will be carried out by the army and the air forces.