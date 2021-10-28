Iraqi authorities impose a night curfew in al-Miqdadiyah

Shafaq News/ The security authorities in Diyala imposed a night curfew in al-Miqdadiyah district on Thursday evening, and blocked main roads, as precautionary measures to preclude any possible attacks, according to a police source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Miqdadiyah roads with Khanaqin district and Hamrin Lake were blocked.

The source pointed out that the new measures aim to prevent any acts of violence or attacks, following the bloody massacres that took place in Al-Rashad.

Two days ago, ISIS attacked the residents of al-Rashad on Tuesday evening, killing at least 11 victims.