Iraqi authorities impose a curfew in Nasiriyah and dismiss the Director of Dhi Qar Police department

Date: 2020-11-27T18:06:10+0000
Shafaq News / A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the security authorities imposed a curfew in Nasiriyah due to violent clashes that occurred between protestors and Al-Sadr supporters on Friday.

The source added that the government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi dismissed the Director of Police in Dhi Qar from his post and put him under investigation.

Al-Sadr’s supporters, including armed men, stormed Al-Haboubi Square and clashed with the demonstrators, which resulted in the death of two protestors and tens of injuries.  

