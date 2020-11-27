Iraqi authorities impose a curfew in Nasiriyah and dismiss the Director of Dhi Qar Police department

Shafaq News / A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the security authorities imposed a curfew in Nasiriyah due to violent clashes that occurred between protestors and Al-Sadr supporters on Friday.

The source added that the government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi dismissed the Director of Police in Dhi Qar from his post and put him under investigation.

Al-Sadr’s supporters, including armed men, stormed Al-Haboubi Square and clashed with the demonstrators, which resulted in the death of two protestors and tens of injuries.