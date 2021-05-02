Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi authorities form an investigation committee following the escape of detainees in al-Muthanna

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-02T09:27:54+0000
Iraqi authorities form an investigation committee following the escape of detainees in al-Muthanna

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced on Sunday forming an investigation committee against the background of the escape of detainees from the Al-Hilal District Police Station in Al-Muthanna Governorate, southern Iraq.

The cell said in a statement, "The Minister of Interior, Othman Al-Ghanimi, sent the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Police Affairs, Lieutenant General Imad Muhammad Mahmoud to Al-Muthanna Governorate to uncover the details and circumstances of the escape of detainees from Al-Hilal Police Station."

At dawn, an official security source said that 21 prisoners in the Al-Hilal district prison, designated for those convicted of drug trafficking and terrorism charges, managed to escape.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces were able to arrest some of them, while a search for others is underway amid intense security deployment in the governorate.

For his part, the head of al-Muthanna's local government, Ahmed Manfi, ordered immediate detention of all officers in the Anti-Narcotics Directorate until the investigation is completed.

related

Independent Popular Movement: to take a tough stance over transferring employees outside Al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-03-10 20:10:54
Independent Popular Movement: to take a tough stance over transferring employees outside Al-Muthanna

Bassem Khashan responds to al-Muthanna governor's statements

Date: 2021-03-25 13:22:25
Bassem Khashan responds to al-Muthanna governor's statements

A politician accuses Al-Muthanna's governor of kidnapping an activist

Date: 2021-04-01 10:25:20
A politician accuses Al-Muthanna's governor of kidnapping an activist

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-04-13 08:38:00
An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Al-Muthanna

The Civil Defense Teams put out massive fires in Al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-04-16 16:11:22
The Civil Defense Teams put out massive fires in Al-Muthanna

Demonstrations denouncing violence against Dhi Qar protestors erupt in Al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-02-24 15:05:12
Demonstrations denouncing violence against Dhi Qar protestors erupt in Al-Muthanna

A source reveals the names of the two most prominent candidates to take over Al-Asadi's seat

Date: 2021-04-22 12:18:28
A source reveals the names of the two most prominent candidates to take over Al-Asadi's seat

Demonstrators march the streets of Al-Muthanna demanding the dismissal of the governor

Date: 2021-03-04 14:06:15
Demonstrators march the streets of Al-Muthanna demanding the dismissal of the governor