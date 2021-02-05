Iraqi authorities evacuate "dangerous chemicals" containers from Basra ports

Shafaq News / The Border Crossings Authority announced today the evacuation of containers from Basra ports, as they pose a security and environmental threat due to the dangerous chemicals they contain.

In a statement, the authority's media office said that the head of the authority, Major General Omar Adnan Al-Waeli, conducted a surprise inspection visit to the border crossings in Basra governorate to check on the measures taken to implement the electronic automation system.

As by the statement, Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, had directed to conduct such visits to follow up on implementing the electronic automation system in border crossings, control government revenues, and prevent wasting public money and ensure professional performance in completing the customs transaction.

Al-Waeli also reviewed the procedures and work process adopted by the border crossings' workers, and urged them to put more effort to preserve last year's achievements and successes.