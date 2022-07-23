Report

Iraqi authorities erect concrete barriers near Turkey's embassy

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-23T09:48:24+0000
Iraqi authorities erect concrete barriers near Turkey's embassy

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities erect concrete barriers in the parameter of the Turkish embassy in Baghdad amid fear of massive anti-Ankara protests in the aftermath of the Turkish bombing of a resort in Duhok's city of Zakho.

Only a few hours after the attack that killed nine and injured nearly 30, demonstrators gathered in the vicinity of the Turkish embassy's building. Similar measures were applied near Turkish visa application centers in Najaf, Kirkuk, Baghdad, Nineveh, and other Iraqi governorates following pickets by angry demonstrators.

